Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $35,337,869. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,307.17.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.4%

FICO opened at $1,594.60 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,484.29 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,863.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,868.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

