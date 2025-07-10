Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,054 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,042,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,777,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE MUSA opened at $424.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $385.44 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

