Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 46.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 54,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $307.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.03.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

