Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.