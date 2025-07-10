Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,955,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,558,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

