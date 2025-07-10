Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GMS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

