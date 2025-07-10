Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

