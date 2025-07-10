Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,475 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 787,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BN opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.93 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

