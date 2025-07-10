Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,431 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $41,180,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 312,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,223,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 1.9%

AAON stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.95. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

