Brick & Kyle Associates Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.
Visa Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $356.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.11. The company has a market capitalization of $658.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
