Brian C. Healy Acquires 1,110 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after acquiring an additional 596,956 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

