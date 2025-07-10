BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 514.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551,357 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 36.5% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.73% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $93,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

