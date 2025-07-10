BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,982 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $368,704.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,658,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,547,274.75. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $33,196.98.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,323 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 766.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

