Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – July 8th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or sell high-end products and services—such as designer fashion, premium watches, luxury automobiles, and exclusive accessories—targeted at affluent consumers. Their market performance is driven by brand prestige, global economic health, and discretionary spending trends. Because demand for luxury items fluctuates with consumer confidence, these equities are often viewed as both a barometer of wealth sentiment and a potentially cyclical investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. 580,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 1,518,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 111,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,547. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

