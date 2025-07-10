Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $316.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $308.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.87. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $255.19 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,334,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after acquiring an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

