Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $75,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after purchasing an additional 876,874 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 836,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

