Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

BRO stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

