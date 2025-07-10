Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

ITA opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $189.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

