Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $540.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

