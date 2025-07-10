Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $175.03.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Citigroup decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,320. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

