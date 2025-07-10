Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 8,450 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.