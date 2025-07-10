Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research upped their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

