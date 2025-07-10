Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,881 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

