Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.32.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

