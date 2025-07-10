Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

