Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,240,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,918,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

