AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,747.33 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,802.79 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,705.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,554.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.