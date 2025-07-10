Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after acquiring an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,760,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,732,000 after buying an additional 58,391 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $114.65 and a one year high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

