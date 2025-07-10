Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 634,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,565 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 157,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.