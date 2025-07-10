Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 86.3% in the first quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $713.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.10. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

