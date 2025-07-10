Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lifted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 408.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.