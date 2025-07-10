Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Approximately 5,213,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,362,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 17.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

