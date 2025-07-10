Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,112 shares in the company, valued at $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ACA opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

