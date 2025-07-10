AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.43.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $352.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.37.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in AppLovin by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.