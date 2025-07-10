Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $195.39 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

