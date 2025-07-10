Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APGE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of APGE opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $454,958.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,419.82. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $653,093. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

