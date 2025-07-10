Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) vs. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Financial Analysis

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) and Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Steven Madden and Anta Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steven Madden 0 8 0 0 2.00 Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Steven Madden presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steven Madden $2.28 billion 0.81 $169.39 million $2.32 11.00 Anta Sports Products $8.82 billion 4.09 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Steven Madden and Anta Sports Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anta Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Steven Madden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Steven Madden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steven Madden and Anta Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steven Madden 7.26% 21.63% 13.24% Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Steven Madden beats Anta Sports Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores and concessions, and digital e-commerce websites. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, the company distributes its products in the wholesale channel through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Further, it markets its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

