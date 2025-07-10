Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX) Insider Buys A$38,057.17 in Stock

Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Jackson purchased 6,342,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,057.17 ($24,873.96).
Phillip Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Phillip Jackson acquired 11,354 shares of Anax Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$68.12 ($44.53).
Anax Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,968.15 and a beta of 3.11.
Anax Metals Company Profile
Anax Metals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Whim Creek project located in the Central Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anax Metals
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Anax Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anax Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.