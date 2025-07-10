Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX) Insider Buys A$38,057.17 in Stock

Anax Metals Limited (ASX:ANX – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Jackson purchased 6,342,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,057.17 ($24,873.96).

Phillip Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anax Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Phillip Jackson acquired 11,354 shares of Anax Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$68.12 ($44.53).

Anax Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,968.15 and a beta of 3.11.

Anax Metals Company Profile

Anax Metals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Whim Creek project located in the Central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anax Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anax Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.