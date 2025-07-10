Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $391.31

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $352.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $298.82 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.