Analysts Set Expectations for SEI Investments Q2 Earnings

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,937,582 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,410.96. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

