Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:S FY2026 Earnings

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

TSE:S opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon Binedell bought 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,820.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

See Also

