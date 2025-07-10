Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $296.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

