American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

