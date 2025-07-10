Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 635,126 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,584,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 635,126 shares during the period. Global Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global Partners worth $298,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,609,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after buying an additional 119,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $361,317.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,674,654.72. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.0%

Global Partners stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.60%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

