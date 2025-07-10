Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after purchasing an additional 379,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $629,197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day moving average is $227.83.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.