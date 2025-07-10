Alps Advisors Inc. Has $31.76 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.13.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.61 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

