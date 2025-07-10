Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

