Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

