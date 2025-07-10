Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,548 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

