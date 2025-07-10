Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $331.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

